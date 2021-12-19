Strategic Capital Advisers Inc. Sells 75 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Strategic Capital Advisers Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) by 3.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,966 shares of the company’s stock after selling 75 shares during the period. Strategic Capital Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $466,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Personal Financial Services lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 20.5% during the 2nd quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Delta Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Delta Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $991,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 8,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,996,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Affinity Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,550,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VO stock opened at $247.12 on Friday. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $201.88 and a 12-month high of $261.53. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $251.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $244.32.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

