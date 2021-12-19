Strong Tower Advisory Services Acquires New Holdings in Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL)

Strong Tower Advisory Services acquired a new stake in shares of Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 17,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $753,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of HRL. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Hormel Foods by 789.6% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 837 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in Hormel Foods by 63.4% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Bbva USA bought a new stake in Hormel Foods during the second quarter valued at about $62,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new stake in Hormel Foods during the second quarter valued at about $66,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Hormel Foods by 42.4% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares in the last quarter. 40.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HRL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Hormel Foods from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Hormel Foods from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Hormel Foods from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Hormel Foods in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Hormel Foods from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.60.

HRL stock opened at $48.17 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.80. The company has a market capitalization of $26.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Hormel Foods Co. has a 12 month low of $40.48 and a 12 month high of $50.86.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 9th. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.22 billion. Hormel Foods had a net margin of 7.98% and a return on equity of 13.69%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.43 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Hormel Foods Co. will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 18th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. This is an increase from Hormel Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 14th. Hormel Foods’s dividend payout ratio is 59.04%.

About Hormel Foods

Hormel Foods Corp. engages in the production of meat and food products. It operates through the following segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International and Other. The Grocery Products segment consists primarily of the processing, marketing, and sale of shelf-stable food products sold in the retail market.

