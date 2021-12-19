Strong Tower Advisory Services Acquires New Shares in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Strong Tower Advisory Services bought a new position in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 1,315 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $433,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DE. Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 75.0% in the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 98 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Advisors Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 28.5% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 2,662 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $939,000 after purchasing an additional 591 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,602 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $565,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA increased its position in Deere & Company by 19.3% in the 2nd quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 1,254 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $442,000 after buying an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC increased its position in Deere & Company by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 783 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $278,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. 75.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Deere & Company from $354.00 to $415.00 in a report on Monday, November 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Deere & Company from $346.00 to $297.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Deere & Company from $442.00 to $485.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Deere & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $375.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Deere & Company from $375.00 to $398.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Deere & Company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $404.89.

Shares of DE opened at $347.03 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $349.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $353.75. Deere & Company has a fifty-two week low of $262.85 and a fifty-two week high of $400.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $107.60 billion, a PE ratio of 18.27, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 2.15.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 24th. The industrial products company reported $4.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.90 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $10.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.48 billion. Deere & Company had a net margin of 13.55% and a return on equity of 37.66%. Deere & Company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.39 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Deere & Company will post 22.28 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.12%.

In related news, insider John H. Stone sold 10,035 shares of Deere & Company stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.82, for a total value of $3,500,408.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Deere & Company Company Profile

Deere & Co engages in the manufacturing and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf; Construction and Forestry; and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacturing of full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

