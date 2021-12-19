Strong Tower Advisory Services Invests $1.08 Million in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE)

Strong Tower Advisory Services purchased a new position in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 4,903 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,079,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in STE. FFT Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in STERIS in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in STERIS by 80.3% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 128 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in STERIS in the second quarter valued at $28,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in STERIS in the second quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Perennial Advisors LLC bought a new position in STERIS in the second quarter valued at $33,000. 90.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:STE opened at $232.54 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $228.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $216.86. STERIS plc has a 12-month low of $170.36 and a 12-month high of $237.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 83.05 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

STERIS (NYSE:STE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.17. STERIS had a return on equity of 12.44% and a net margin of 6.50%. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.48 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that STERIS plc will post 7.87 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 22nd. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. STERIS’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.43%.

In other news, SVP Cary L. Majors sold 1,950 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.97, for a total transaction of $454,291.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Michael J. Tokich sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total transaction of $4,700,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut STERIS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $244.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, December 10th. KeyCorp increased their target price on STERIS from $239.00 to $256.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Stephens increased their target price on STERIS from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, STERIS presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $248.00.

STERIS Plc engages in the provision of healthcare and life science product and service solutions. It operates through the following segments: Healthcare Products, Healthcare Specialty Services, Life Sciences, and Applied Sterilization Technologies. The Healthcare Products segment offers portfolio of infection prevention, procedural, and gastrointestinal solutions.

