Strong Tower Advisory Services Invests $4.84 Million in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Strong Tower Advisory Services purchased a new position in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 29,839 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,837,000. Capital One Financial makes up about 2.8% of Strong Tower Advisory Services’ holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial in the third quarter worth about $209,000. Trust Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Capital One Financial by 7.0% in the third quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 4,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $721,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in Capital One Financial by 9.0% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 34,987 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,667,000 after purchasing an additional 2,895 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Capital One Financial by 15.2% in the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 592 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its stake in Capital One Financial by 17.4% in the third quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 9,859 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,597,000 after purchasing an additional 1,462 shares in the last quarter. 88.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Capital One Financial stock opened at $144.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.93. Capital One Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $91.05 and a 52-week high of $177.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 1.66. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $154.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $159.74.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $6.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.22 by $1.64. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 39.92% and a return on equity of 19.85%. The firm had revenue of $7.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $5.05 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Capital One Financial Co. will post 26.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th were issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 8.96%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on COF shares. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Capital One Financial from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $145.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Capital One Financial in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $197.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $177.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Capital One Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $162.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $185.46.

In related news, insider John G. Finneran, Jr. sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.37, for a total value of $3,307,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Yajnik Sanjiv sold 451 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $76,670.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.31% of the company’s stock.

Capital One Financial Company Profile

Capital One Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Credit Card segment offers domestic consumer and small business card lending, and international card lending businesses.

