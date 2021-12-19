Strong Tower Advisory Services Invests $558,000 in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS)

Strong Tower Advisory Services acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 4,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $558,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 226.0% in the 2nd quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $51,000.

Shares of IWS stock opened at $117.82 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $119.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $117.08. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $93.73 and a one year high of $123.29.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

