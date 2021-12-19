Strong Tower Advisory Services Takes $1.20 Million Position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Strong Tower Advisory Services purchased a new stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 7,704 shares of the footwear maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,204,000. NIKE makes up 0.7% of Strong Tower Advisory Services’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of NKE. FFT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of NIKE in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of NIKE in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of NIKE by 39.8% in the 2nd quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 246 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC grew its position in shares of NIKE by 43.9% in the 2nd quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 246 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NIKE in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.38% of the company’s stock.

Get NIKE alerts:

In other NIKE news, Director Elizabeth J. Comstock sold 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.72, for a total transaction of $2,222,080.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Heidi O’neill sold 12,089 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $2,055,130.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 258,339 shares of company stock valued at $41,822,585 over the last 90 days. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NKE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on shares of NIKE from $176.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $192.00 price objective on shares of NIKE in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of NIKE from $166.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $200.00 target price on shares of NIKE and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Truist Financial began coverage on shares of NIKE in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $190.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $178.21.

NKE opened at $161.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 3.19 and a quick ratio of 2.38. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $166.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $159.82. NIKE, Inc. has a 1 year low of $125.44 and a 1 year high of $179.10. The stock has a market cap of $255.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.80, a P/E/G ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.94.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 22nd. The footwear maker reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $12.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.47 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 13.17% and a return on equity of 48.98%. The business’s revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.95 EPS. Equities analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.56 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 6th will be given a dividend of $0.305 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 3rd. This is a boost from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.36%.

About NIKE

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America; Europe, Middle East & Africa; Greater China; Asia Pacific & Latin America; Global Brand Divisions; Converse; and Corporate.

Further Reading: Understanding debt-to-equity ratio in fundamental analysis

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.