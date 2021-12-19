Strs Ohio Cuts Stock Position in ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB)

Strs Ohio lessened its stake in shares of ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB) by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,800 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 2,400 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio owned about 0.06% of ArcBest worth $1,291,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of ArcBest by 2.8% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 164,808 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $9,590,000 after purchasing an additional 4,496 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in ArcBest in the third quarter worth $103,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in ArcBest in the second quarter worth $4,719,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in ArcBest by 148.9% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 47,679 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,774,000 after acquiring an additional 28,521 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in ArcBest in the second quarter worth $1,443,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.04% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on ARCB. Bank of America increased their price objective on ArcBest from $86.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Truist Securities upped their target price on ArcBest from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on ArcBest from $100.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on ArcBest from $83.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Truist upped their target price on ArcBest from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ArcBest presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.92.

ARCB opened at $105.87 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market cap of $2.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.52, a PEG ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.52. ArcBest Co. has a 52 week low of $42.08 and a 52 week high of $116.79. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $101.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.38.

ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The transportation company reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by $0.12. ArcBest had a return on equity of 19.85% and a net margin of 4.76%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.22 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that ArcBest Co. will post 7.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th were paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. ArcBest’s payout ratio is 4.99%.

In other news, insider Erin K. Gattis sold 5,265 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.71, for a total value of $577,623.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Craig E. Philip sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.67, for a total value of $538,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.98% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ArcBest Corp. is a logistics company which provides end-to-end supply chain services with a focus on innovation. It operates through the following business segments: Asset-Based, ArcBest and FleetNet. The Asset-Based segment includes national, inter-regional, and regional transportation of general commodities through standard, expedited, and guaranteed less-than-truckload services.

