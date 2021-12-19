Strs Ohio Has $1.19 Million Position in ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS)

Strs Ohio grew its holdings in ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS) by 781.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,600 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in ExlService were worth $1,194,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Profund Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of ExlService by 2.7% during the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 3,628 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $386,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of ExlService by 3.1% during the second quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 5,214 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $554,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of ExlService by 6.4% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,756 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $505,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of ExlService by 4.0% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,705 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $820,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ExlService during the second quarter worth $36,000. 96.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ EXLS opened at $132.03 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $130.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $120.24. The company has a market capitalization of $4.40 billion, a PE ratio of 38.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. ExlService Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $76.39 and a 12 month high of $138.98.

ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.24. ExlService had a return on equity of 19.06% and a net margin of 11.03%. The business had revenue of $290.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $276.55 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.85 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that ExlService Holdings, Inc. will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded ExlService from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ExlService currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $116.75.

In other ExlService news, SVP Ajay Ayyappan sold 251 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.76, for a total value of $33,322.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Rohit Kapoor sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.75, for a total value of $2,495,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 65,871 shares of company stock valued at $8,497,456 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

ExlService Holdings, Inc is an operations management and analytics company, which engages in providing business process management. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Healthcare, Travel, Transportation, and Logistics, Finance and Accounting, Analytic, and All Other. The Insurance segment serves property and casualty insurance, life insurance, disability insurance, annuity, and retirement services companies.

