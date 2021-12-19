Strs Ohio Has $1.31 Million Stock Holdings in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

Strs Ohio decreased its position in shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) by 21.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 7,590 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,081 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $1,310,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Trane Technologies by 12.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,600,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,688,000 after purchasing an additional 182,823 shares during the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Trane Technologies by 43.0% during the second quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $864,000 after purchasing an additional 1,419 shares during the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new stake in Trane Technologies during the second quarter valued at $697,000. M&G Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 3,547.8% in the second quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 93,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,182,000 after buying an additional 90,823 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 63.0% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after buying an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. 80.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Marcia J. Avedon sold 36,773 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.04, for a total value of $6,988,340.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Christopher J. Kuehn sold 7,007 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total value of $1,331,330.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 95,716 shares of company stock worth $18,696,841 over the last three months. 0.74% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE TT opened at $194.34 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $187.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $188.58. The company has a market capitalization of $46.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.89, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.93. Trane Technologies plc has a 1-year low of $137.98 and a 1-year high of $207.06.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $3.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.79 billion. Trane Technologies had a net margin of 9.82% and a return on equity of 21.78%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.72 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Trane Technologies plc will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be issued a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. Trane Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 42.37%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on TT shares. Mizuho started coverage on Trane Technologies in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $205.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Trane Technologies from $216.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Stephens lifted their price objective on Trane Technologies from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Trane Technologies from $185.00 to $183.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Trane Technologies in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $163.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $195.85.

About Trane Technologies

Trane Technologies Plc is a global climate innovator, which engages in providing efficient and sustainable climate solutions to buildings, homes, and transportation. Its strategic brands include Trane and Thermo King. It operates through the following segments: Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific. The Americas segment encompasses commercial heating and cooling systems, building controls, and energy services and solutions; residential heating and cooling; and transport refrigeration systems and solutions in North America and Latin America regions.

