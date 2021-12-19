Strs Ohio Has $1.35 Million Position in Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK)

Strs Ohio reduced its holdings in Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK) by 24.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 30,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,800 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Upwork were worth $1,350,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Upwork in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Upwork in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Upwork by 485.0% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 970 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Upwork in the second quarter valued at about $174,000. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Upwork in the second quarter valued at about $204,000. 67.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Upwork stock opened at $34.19 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 3.89 and a quick ratio of 3.89. The firm has a market cap of $4.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -136.76 and a beta of 1.91. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.98. Upwork Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.31 and a fifty-two week high of $64.49.

Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $128.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $126.59 million. Upwork had a negative net margin of 6.94% and a negative return on equity of 11.12%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.02) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Upwork Inc. will post -0.43 EPS for the current year.

In other Upwork news, insider Thomas Layton sold 99,220 shares of Upwork stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.27, for a total transaction of $4,987,789.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Elizabeth A. Nelson sold 5,000 shares of Upwork stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.78, for a total transaction of $228,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 252,513 shares of company stock valued at $12,115,973. 25.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms recently weighed in on UPWK. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Upwork from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on shares of Upwork in a research note on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Upwork from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Upwork in a research note on Friday, October 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Upwork from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.17.

Upwork, Inc operates an online marketplace that enables businesses to find, hire, and pay freelancers for short-term and longer-term projects. Its marketplace offerings include Upwork Basic, Upwork Plus, Upwork Business, Upwork Enterprise, and Upwork Payroll. The company was founded by Odysseas Tsatalos and Efstratios Karamanlakis in December 2013 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

