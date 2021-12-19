Strs Ohio Sells 1,653 Shares of Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV)

Strs Ohio reduced its position in Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV) by 0.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 200,383 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,653 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio owned about 0.13% of Apartment Investment and Management worth $1,372,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Apartment Investment and Management by 2.1% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 22,264,529 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $149,395,000 after acquiring an additional 456,507 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Apartment Investment and Management by 18.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,166,032 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $108,474,000 after acquiring an additional 2,544,082 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Apartment Investment and Management by 913.8% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,884,312 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $93,163,000 after purchasing an additional 12,514,818 shares during the last quarter. Long Pond Capital LP lifted its position in Apartment Investment and Management by 46.4% during the second quarter. Long Pond Capital LP now owns 8,727,694 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $58,563,000 after purchasing an additional 2,766,067 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in Apartment Investment and Management by 19.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,494,637 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,579,000 after purchasing an additional 1,054,072 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.69% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Apartment Investment and Management from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Friday, November 26th.

In other Apartment Investment and Management news, Director Terry Considine purchased 138,572 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.00 per share, with a total value of $970,004.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Company insiders own 2.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Apartment Investment and Management stock opened at $7.51 on Friday. Apartment Investment and Management has a 1 year low of $4.46 and a 1 year high of $8.16. The firm has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of -62.58 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.23.

Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter. Apartment Investment and Management had a negative return on equity of 0.65% and a negative net margin of 12.08%.

Apartment Investment & Management Co operates as a real estate investment trust that engages in the acquisition, ownership, management and redevelopment of apartment properties. The company was founded by Terry Considine in 1975 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

