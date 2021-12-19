Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Grows Stock Position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL) by 117.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 104,790 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 56,500 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF were worth $9,277,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC purchased a new position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the second quarter worth about $36,000. tru Independence LLC acquired a new stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the second quarter worth about $38,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the third quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the third quarter worth about $55,000.

Shares of BATS:NOBL opened at $95.76 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $94.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $92.85. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a 12 month low of $55.69 and a 12 month high of $67.97.

