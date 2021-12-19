Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Has $7.39 Million Stake in JOYY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. decreased its holdings in JOYY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY) by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 134,794 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 7,336 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in JOYY were worth $7,391,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in JOYY by 46.2% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,680,244 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $242,786,000 after buying an additional 1,162,749 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in JOYY by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,813,563 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $185,610,000 after buying an additional 56,085 shares during the period. Carmignac Gestion increased its holdings in JOYY by 65.5% in the 2nd quarter. Carmignac Gestion now owns 1,177,400 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $77,741,000 after buying an additional 466,016 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in JOYY by 37.3% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 670,315 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $44,221,000 after buying an additional 182,129 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its holdings in JOYY by 89.8% in the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 590,300 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $38,942,000 after buying an additional 279,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.63% of the company’s stock.

Get JOYY alerts:

Shares of JOYY stock opened at $49.21 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.84 billion, a PE ratio of -23.55 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $52.25 and its 200 day moving average is $56.86. JOYY Inc. has a 1 year low of $39.11 and a 1 year high of $148.88.

JOYY (NASDAQ:YY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The information services provider reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.39. JOYY had a negative net margin of 6.13% and a negative return on equity of 0.09%. The firm had revenue of $650.55 million for the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.31 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that JOYY Inc. will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. JOYY’s payout ratio is -97.13%.

Several research firms have commented on YY. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of JOYY from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of JOYY from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $99.00 to $57.00 in a report on Monday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $100.00.

About JOYY

JOYY, Inc engages in managing a communication social platform, which enables users to join real-time online group activities through voice, text, and video. Its services include music and entertainment, online games, online dating, live game broadcasting, online education, and advertising. It operates through following segments: Live Streaming, Online Games, Membership and Others.

Recommended Story: Which market index is the best?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding YY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JOYY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY).

Receive News & Ratings for JOYY Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JOYY and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.