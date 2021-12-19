Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Reduces Position in BHP Group (NYSE:BBL)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of BHP Group (NYSE:BBL) by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 201,394 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 15,546 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in BHP Group were worth $10,209,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of BHP Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. increased its holdings in BHP Group by 43.3% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 718 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in BHP Group by 55.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 776 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in BHP Group by 850.0% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 950 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Archer Investment Corp bought a new stake in BHP Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $60,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.89% of the company’s stock.

BBL stock opened at $57.56 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. BHP Group has a 12 month low of $49.50 and a 12 month high of $68.04. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $54.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.65.

A number of analysts have issued reports on BBL shares. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of BHP Group in a report on Friday, September 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of BHP Group in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BHP Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of BHP Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of BHP Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $58.50 to $55.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.32.

About BHP Group

BHP Group Plc engages in the exploration, development, production, processing and marketing of minerals, and oil and gas. It operates through the following segments: Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal. The Petroleum segment focuses on exploration, development, and production of oil and gas. The Copper segment includes mining of copper, silver, lead, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, and gold.

