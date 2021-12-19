Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. (NYSE:INN) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. (NYSE:INN) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the six ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $10.90.

Several research firms have recently commented on INN. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Summit Hotel Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America lowered shares of Summit Hotel Properties from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $12.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Summit Hotel Properties from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $12.00 to $11.00 in a report on Monday, September 27th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Summit Hotel Properties from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th.

INN traded up $0.07 during trading on Friday, reaching $8.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,439,242 shares, compared to its average volume of 921,981. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.45. Summit Hotel Properties has a 1 year low of $8.06 and a 1 year high of $11.32. The company has a market cap of $950.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.12 and a beta of 2.28.

Summit Hotel Properties (NYSE:INN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.22). Summit Hotel Properties had a negative net margin of 32.19% and a negative return on equity of 9.26%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.10) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Summit Hotel Properties will post 0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Chairman Daniel P. Hansen sold 6,502 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.57, for a total transaction of $68,726.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in Summit Hotel Properties during the third quarter worth about $103,000. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in shares of Summit Hotel Properties by 303.0% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 54,437 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $524,000 after purchasing an additional 40,930 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its position in shares of Summit Hotel Properties by 48.0% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 379,188 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,652,000 after purchasing an additional 122,917 shares during the last quarter. Vestcor Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Summit Hotel Properties in the third quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of Summit Hotel Properties by 70.2% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 88,839 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $856,000 after purchasing an additional 36,649 shares during the last quarter. 95.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Summit Hotel Properties Company Profile

Summit Hotel Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which operates as a self-managed hotel investment company. It focuses on owning premium-branded select-service hotels. Its hotels are located in corporate offices and headquarters, retail centers, airports, state capitols, convention centers, universities, and leisure attractions.

