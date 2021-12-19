Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. (NYSE:INN) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. (NYSE:INN) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the six ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $10.90.
Several research firms have recently commented on INN. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Summit Hotel Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America lowered shares of Summit Hotel Properties from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $12.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Summit Hotel Properties from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $12.00 to $11.00 in a report on Monday, September 27th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Summit Hotel Properties from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th.
INN traded up $0.07 during trading on Friday, reaching $8.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,439,242 shares, compared to its average volume of 921,981. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.45. Summit Hotel Properties has a 1 year low of $8.06 and a 1 year high of $11.32. The company has a market cap of $950.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.12 and a beta of 2.28.
In related news, Chairman Daniel P. Hansen sold 6,502 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.57, for a total transaction of $68,726.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in Summit Hotel Properties during the third quarter worth about $103,000. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in shares of Summit Hotel Properties by 303.0% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 54,437 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $524,000 after purchasing an additional 40,930 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its position in shares of Summit Hotel Properties by 48.0% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 379,188 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,652,000 after purchasing an additional 122,917 shares during the last quarter. Vestcor Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Summit Hotel Properties in the third quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of Summit Hotel Properties by 70.2% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 88,839 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $856,000 after purchasing an additional 36,649 shares during the last quarter. 95.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Summit Hotel Properties Company Profile
Summit Hotel Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which operates as a self-managed hotel investment company. It focuses on owning premium-branded select-service hotels. Its hotels are located in corporate offices and headquarters, retail centers, airports, state capitols, convention centers, universities, and leisure attractions.
