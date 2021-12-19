Sunoco LP (NYSE:SUN) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.04 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Sunoco LP (NYSE:SUN) will announce earnings of $1.04 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Sunoco’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.33 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.74. Sunoco reported earnings per share of $0.77 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 35.1%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sunoco will report full-year earnings of $6.41 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $3.89 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.85 to $4.92. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Sunoco.

Sunoco (NYSE:SUN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by ($0.06). Sunoco had a net margin of 3.34% and a return on equity of 69.71%. The business had revenue of $4.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.67 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.96 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 70.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on SUN shares. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Sunoco from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday. Barclays reduced their price objective on Sunoco from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Mizuho raised their target price on Sunoco from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Citigroup raised Sunoco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $44.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on Sunoco from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sunoco currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.50.

Shares of SUN traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $38.16. 163,691 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 378,557. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.65. The company has a market capitalization of $3.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.48 and a beta of 1.77. Sunoco has a 52 week low of $27.88 and a 52 week high of $42.57. The company’s 50 day moving average is $39.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.10.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Investors of record on Friday, November 5th were paid a dividend of $0.8255 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.65%. Sunoco’s payout ratio is 64.71%.

In related news, Director Imad K. Anbouba sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.19, for a total transaction of $60,285.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Matthew S. Ramsey bought 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $37.50 per share, with a total value of $93,750.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new stake in Sunoco during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Sunoco during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in Sunoco during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sunoco by 180.2% in the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,471 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 946 shares during the period. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sunoco in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $117,000. 18.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sunoco Company Profile

Sunoco LP engages in the management and distribution of fuel products. It operates through the Fuel Distribution, Marketing and Other segments. The motor Fuel Distribution segment supplies fuels and other petroleum products third-party dealers and distributors, independent operators of commission agent, other commercial consumers of motor fuel and to retail locations.

