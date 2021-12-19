S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 114,100 shares, a decline of 27.6% from the November 15th total of 157,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 164,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in S&W Seed in the first quarter worth approximately $60,000. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in S&W Seed in the third quarter worth approximately $81,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in S&W Seed by 276.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 45,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after buying an additional 33,291 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in S&W Seed by 105.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 64,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 32,943 shares during the period. Finally, Shufro Rose & Co. LLC boosted its position in S&W Seed by 38.8% during the third quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 105,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 29,500 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:SANW opened at $2.76 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.19. S&W Seed has a 52 week low of $2.11 and a 52 week high of $4.60. The company has a market capitalization of $106.85 million, a P/E ratio of -5.31 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 1.19.

S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.01). S&W Seed had a negative return on equity of 30.98% and a negative net margin of 21.46%. The firm had revenue of $15.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.50 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.21) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that S&W Seed will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SANW. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of S&W Seed in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Lake Street Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of S&W Seed in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. B. Riley dropped their target price on S&W Seed from $5.00 to $4.25 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded S&W Seed from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st.

About S&W Seed

S&W Seed Co engages in the breeding, production, and sale of stevia and alfalfa seeds. It product portfolio includes hybrid sorghum, sunflower seed, and corn. The company was founded by Grover T. Wickersham in July 1980 and is headquartered in Longmont, CO.

