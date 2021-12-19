Swiss Life Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SZLMY) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Swiss Life Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SZLMY) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, a drop of 25.9% from the November 15th total of 2,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days.

OTCMKTS:SZLMY traded down $1.75 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $29.38. 1,287 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,976. Swiss Life has a 1 year low of $21.78 and a 1 year high of $31.14. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $27.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.45.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on SZLMY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Swiss Life in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on shares of Swiss Life from CHF 546 to CHF 657 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $657.00.

Swiss Life Holding AG engages in the provision of life insurances, pensions, and financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: Switzerland, Germany, France, International and Asset Managers. The Switzerland, France and Germany segments provides life insurance operations and distribution units.

