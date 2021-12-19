Symphony Environmental Technologies (LON:SYM) Stock Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $23.64

Symphony Environmental Technologies plc (LON:SYM) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 23.64 ($0.31) and traded as low as GBX 20 ($0.26). Symphony Environmental Technologies shares last traded at GBX 21.50 ($0.28), with a volume of 396,638 shares.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 25.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 23.64. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.00. The company has a market cap of £38.54 million and a P/E ratio of -43.00.

About Symphony Environmental Technologies (LON:SYM)

Symphony Environmental Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and supplies environmental plastic additives and masterbatches in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Americas, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It offers d2w, an oxo-biodegradable plastic; d2p, an antimicrobial technology for a suite of masterbatches for the healthcare industry, which provides protection to plastic products from bacteria, insects, fungi, algae, odour, fouling, and fire; and d2t, an anti-counterfeiting system.

