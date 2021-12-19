Symrise (FRA:SY1) PT Set at €145.00 by The Goldman Sachs Group

Symrise (FRA:SY1) received a €145.00 ($162.92) price target from equities researchers at The Goldman Sachs Group in a note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 12.49% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Baader Bank set a €137.00 ($153.93) target price on shares of Symrise in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Nord/LB set a €122.00 ($137.08) target price on shares of Symrise in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Warburg Research set a €116.00 ($130.34) target price on shares of Symrise in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Berenberg Bank set a €125.00 ($140.45) target price on shares of Symrise in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €132.50 ($148.88) target price on shares of Symrise in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Symrise presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €122.70 ($137.87).

SY1 opened at €128.90 ($144.83) on Friday. Symrise has a fifty-two week low of €56.96 ($64.00) and a fifty-two week high of €73.48 ($82.56). The company has a fifty day moving average of €122.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of €120.16.

Symrise AG develops, produces, and supplies fragrances, flavorings, cosmetic active ingredients and raw materials, and functional ingredients. It operates through three segments: Scent & Care, Flavor, and Nutrition. The Scent & Care segment develops, produces, and sells fragrance ingredients and compositions, cosmetic ingredients, and mint flavors, as well as specific application processes for such substances.

