SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) Research Coverage Started at Northcoast Research

Northcoast Research began coverage on shares of SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) in a report released on Thursday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $136.00 price objective on the business services provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on SNX. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on SYNNEX from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on SYNNEX from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SYNNEX from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $114.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Barrington Research cut their target price on SYNNEX from $140.00 to $128.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, SYNNEX currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $137.88.

Shares of NYSE SNX opened at $108.32 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 1.68. SYNNEX has a 1-year low of $79.05 and a 1-year high of $130.93. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $108.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $115.85. The company has a market cap of $10.40 billion, a PE ratio of 11.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.70.

SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 27th. The business services provider reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.07. SYNNEX had a return on equity of 20.84% and a net margin of 2.10%. The company had revenue of $5.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.33 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that SYNNEX will post 8.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 14th. SYNNEX’s payout ratio is 8.49%.

In other SYNNEX news, insider Dennis Polk sold 1,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.28, for a total value of $135,564.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Ann F. Vezina sold 1,055 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.89, for a total value of $110,658.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,855 shares of company stock worth $511,257 over the last three months. 3.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. One Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of SYNNEX by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. One Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,072 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $374,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of SYNNEX by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,511 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $549,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of SYNNEX by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 6,021 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $627,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SYNNEX by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,269 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $444,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of SYNNEX by 41.6% during the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 320 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.09% of the company’s stock.

SYNNEX Company Profile

TD SYNNEX Corp. engages in the provision of distribution, logistics and integration services for the technology industry. It operates through the following segments: Technology Solutions and Concentrix. The Technology Solutions segment distributes peripherals, IT systems including data center server and storage solutions, system components, software, networking equipment, consumer electronics, and complementary products.

