Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Shares Bought by TCI Wealth Advisors Inc.

TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,048 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Target were worth $240,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Target by 6.2% during the third quarter. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,609 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $368,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. lifted its stake in Target by 300.0% in the third quarter. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. now owns 2,800 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $641,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its stake in Target by 8.8% in the third quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 34,689 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $7,935,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in Target by 1.0% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 225,428 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $51,571,000 after buying an additional 2,235 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of Target by 1.6% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 4,251 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $972,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.36% of the company’s stock.

In other Target news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.72, for a total transaction of $7,341,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Christina Hennington sold 4,173 shares of Target stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.95, for a total transaction of $1,047,214.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 37,359 shares of company stock worth $9,177,700. 0.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE TGT opened at $223.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market cap of $106.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.02. Target Co. has a 1 year low of $166.82 and a 1 year high of $268.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $248.53 and a 200 day moving average of $246.44.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The retailer reported $3.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.20. Target had a net margin of 6.56% and a return on equity of 44.81%. The company had revenue of $25.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.60 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.79 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Target Co. will post 13.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th were issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 16th. Target’s payout ratio is presently 26.49%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on TGT shares. Raymond James increased their price objective on Target from $285.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Bank of America raised their price target on Target from $317.00 to $329.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Target from $306.00 to $317.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Target from $281.00 to $308.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Target from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Target presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $259.41.

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

