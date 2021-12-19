TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. Acquires 4,689 Shares of Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY)

TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) by 39.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,691 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,689 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Annaly Capital Management were worth $141,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NLY. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Annaly Capital Management by 214.9% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 9,244,798 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $82,095,000 after purchasing an additional 6,308,933 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its position in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 1,615.6% in the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 4,118,883 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,576,000 after acquiring an additional 3,878,792 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its position in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 1,513.9% in the 2nd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 4,094,857 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,362,000 after acquiring an additional 3,841,128 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its position in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 855.5% in the 2nd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 3,111,476 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,630,000 after acquiring an additional 2,785,846 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 33.2% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 10,779,519 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $95,722,000 after acquiring an additional 2,688,642 shares during the period. 42.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on NLY. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Annaly Capital Management from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $9.00 to $8.50 in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Barclays cut shares of Annaly Capital Management from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $9.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Annaly Capital Management from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.15.

Shares of Annaly Capital Management stock opened at $7.93 on Friday. Annaly Capital Management, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.91 and a twelve month high of $9.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.19.

Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.01. Annaly Capital Management had a net margin of 136.60% and a return on equity of 14.22%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.32 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Annaly Capital Management, Inc. will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. Annaly Capital Management’s payout ratio is presently 45.36%.

Annaly Capital Management Company Profile

Annaly Capital Management, Inc engages in the investment and financing of residential and commercial assets. It operates through the following investment groups: Agency, Residential Credit, Commercial Credit and Middle Market Lending. The Agency group invests in agency mortgage-backed securities. The Residential Credit group involves non-agency residential mortgage assets within securitized products and whole loan markets.

