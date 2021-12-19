TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. Boosts Stake in Gladstone Capital Co. (NASDAQ:GLAD)

TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Gladstone Capital Co. (NASDAQ:GLAD) by 40.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,221 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,221 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Gladstone Capital were worth $206,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Gladstone Capital by 1.5% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 115,286 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,303,000 after acquiring an additional 1,651 shares during the period. Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Gladstone Capital during the third quarter valued at $549,000. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its position in Gladstone Capital by 22.3% during the third quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 135,253 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,528,000 after purchasing an additional 24,633 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Gladstone Capital in the third quarter valued at $118,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Gladstone Capital by 3.8% in the third quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 34,189 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $386,000 after buying an additional 1,251 shares in the last quarter. 10.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gladstone Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th.

Shares of NASDAQ:GLAD opened at $11.23 on Friday. Gladstone Capital Co. has a 52 week low of $8.60 and a 52 week high of $12.58. The company’s 50 day moving average is $11.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market cap of $385.23 million, a PE ratio of 4.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.40.

Gladstone Capital (NASDAQ:GLAD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The investment management company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20. Gladstone Capital had a net margin of 156.71% and a return on equity of 9.26%. The firm had revenue of $14.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.89 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.20 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Gladstone Capital Co. will post 0.79 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.065 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 22nd. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.95%. Gladstone Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.71%.

Gladstone Capital is a specialty finance company that invests in debt securities consisting primarily of senior term loans, senior subordinated loans, and junior subordinated loans in small and medium sized companies, that meet certain criteria. The criteria can include some or all of the following: the potential for growth in cash flow, adequate assets for loan collateral, experienced management teams with significant ownership interest in the business, adequate capitalization, profitable operations based on the borrower’s cash flow, reasonable capitalization of the borrower and the potential to realize appreciation and gain liquidity in our equity position, if any.

