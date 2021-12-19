TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. Grows Stock Position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 216 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 14 shares during the quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $181,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of BlackRock by 171.4% during the third quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 38 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the period. Costello Asset Management INC bought a new stake in BlackRock during the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Clean Yield Group boosted its position in BlackRock by 47.5% during the third quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 59 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in BlackRock by 533.3% in the second quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 57 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on BLK shares. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on BlackRock from $1,001.00 to $1,075.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on BlackRock from $1,021.00 to $1,026.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on BlackRock from $1,030.00 to $1,035.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Bank of America assumed coverage on BlackRock in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on BlackRock from $797.00 to $794.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, BlackRock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $961.40.

Shares of BLK opened at $913.57 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $921.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $899.57. BlackRock, Inc. has a 52 week low of $670.28 and a 52 week high of $973.16. The company has a market capitalization of $138.79 billion, a PE ratio of 24.30, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 3.04 and a current ratio of 3.04.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 13th. The asset manager reported $10.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $9.81 by $1.14. The business had revenue of $5.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.82 billion. BlackRock had a net margin of 30.97% and a return on equity of 16.72%. BlackRock’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $9.22 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that BlackRock, Inc. will post 38.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 7th will be given a dividend of $4.13 per share. This represents a $16.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 6th. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.94%.

In related news, Director J. Richard Kushel sold 405 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $964.45, for a total value of $390,602.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Laurence Fink sold 22,247 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $925.68, for a total transaction of $20,593,602.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 39,017 shares of company stock valued at $36,055,061 in the last quarter. 1.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

BlackRock, Inc engages in providing investment management, risk management, and advisory services for institutional and retail clients worldwide. Its products include single and multi-asset class portfolios investing in equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market instruments. The company was founded by Ralph L.

