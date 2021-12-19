TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. Sells 599 Shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 34.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,153 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 599 shares during the quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Stryker were worth $304,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in Stryker in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stryker in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Stryker during the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Stryker during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Stryker in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors own 72.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SYK opened at $251.22 on Friday. Stryker Co. has a 1 year low of $220.90 and a 1 year high of $281.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The business’s 50-day moving average is $261.58 and its 200-day moving average is $263.70. The company has a market capitalization of $94.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.55, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.98.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The medical technology company reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.28 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $4.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.23 billion. Stryker had a net margin of 11.40% and a return on equity of 25.73%. Stryker’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.14 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Stryker Co. will post 9.11 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a $0.695 dividend. This represents a $2.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. This is a boost from Stryker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.70%.

In other news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.12, for a total transaction of $263,120.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Glenn S. Boehnlein sold 2,778 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.79, for a total value of $721,696.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

SYK has been the topic of several research reports. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Stryker in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $286.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. SVB Leerink reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Stryker in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Stryker from $295.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Loop Capital began coverage on Stryker in a research report on Monday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $305.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $289.50.

Stryker Company Profile

Stryker Corp. engages in the provision of medical technology products and services. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology & Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides reconstructive and trauma implant systems. The MedSurg segment deals with surgical equipment and navigation systems, endoscopy, patient handling and reprocessed medical devices.

