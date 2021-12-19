TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. Takes $108,000 Position in Phillips 66 Partners LP (NYSE:PSXP)

TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Phillips 66 Partners LP (NYSE:PSXP) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 3,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $108,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PSXP. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Phillips 66 Partners by 8.6% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 6,105 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $218,000 after acquiring an additional 482 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Trust Services LTA boosted its position in Phillips 66 Partners by 52.3% during the third quarter. HighTower Trust Services LTA now owns 16,453 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $590,000 after purchasing an additional 5,653 shares in the last quarter. Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. boosted its holdings in Phillips 66 Partners by 5.8% in the third quarter. Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. now owns 169,646 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,523,000 after acquiring an additional 9,307 shares in the last quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Phillips 66 Partners in the third quarter worth about $780,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in Phillips 66 Partners by 34.1% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,597 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 661 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 17.20% of the company’s stock.

PSXP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Phillips 66 Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Phillips 66 Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, October 4th. TheStreet raised Phillips 66 Partners from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Raymond James lowered Phillips 66 Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 Partners from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.83.

PSXP stock opened at $35.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.26. The company has a market cap of $8.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.49 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $37.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.45. Phillips 66 Partners LP has a 12 month low of $24.21 and a 12 month high of $42.17.

Phillips 66 Partners (NYSE:PSXP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.01. Phillips 66 Partners had a return on equity of 38.06% and a net margin of 33.70%. The business had revenue of $452.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $421.57 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.85 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Phillips 66 Partners LP will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 29th were issued a $0.875 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 28th. This is an increase from Phillips 66 Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $3.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.74%. Phillips 66 Partners’s payout ratio is 160.55%.

About Phillips 66 Partners

Phillips 66 Partners LP engages in the ownership, operation, development, and acquisition of crude oil, refined petroleum product and natural gas liquids pipelines and terminals, and other transportation and midstream assets. It also provides terminals and storages for oil and petroleum products. The company was founded on February 20, 2013 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

