Teekay LNG Partners L.P. (NYSE:TGP) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.56 Per Share

Teekay LNG Partners L.P. (NYSE:TGP) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, December 17th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.563 per share by the shipping company on Tuesday, January 18th. This represents a $2.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This is a positive change from Teekay LNG Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29.

Teekay LNG Partners has increased its dividend by 67.9% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 3 consecutive years. Teekay LNG Partners has a payout ratio of 46.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Teekay LNG Partners to earn $2.43 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.15 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 47.3%.

Get Teekay LNG Partners alerts:

Shares of NYSE TGP opened at $16.93 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $16.89 and a 200-day moving average of $15.67. The company has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.91 and a beta of 1.17. Teekay LNG Partners has a 12 month low of $10.97 and a 12 month high of $17.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38.

Teekay LNG Partners (NYSE:TGP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The shipping company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $146.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $143.97 million. Teekay LNG Partners had a return on equity of 14.90% and a net margin of 40.35%. Teekay LNG Partners’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.59 EPS. Analysts predict that Teekay LNG Partners will post 2.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TGP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. B. Riley downgraded Teekay LNG Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Teekay LNG Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut Teekay LNG Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Jonestrading lowered Teekay LNG Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.01.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Teekay LNG Partners stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Teekay LNG Partners L.P. (NYSE:TGP) by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 139,053 shares of the shipping company’s stock after buying an additional 1,635 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned approximately 0.16% of Teekay LNG Partners worth $2,099,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.13% of the company’s stock.

Teekay LNG Partners Company Profile

Teekay LNG Partners LP provides marine transportation services for liquefied natural gas, liquefied petroleum gas and crude oil. It operates through the following segments: LNG, LPG and conventional tanker. The company was founded on November 3, 2004 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

Read More: How to calculate the annual rate of depreciation

Receive News & Ratings for Teekay LNG Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teekay LNG Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.