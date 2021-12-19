Teekay LNG Partners L.P. (NYSE:TGP) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Teekay LNG Partners L.P. (NYSE:TGP) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the five ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $16.02.

Several research firms recently weighed in on TGP. Jonestrading cut shares of Teekay LNG Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Teekay LNG Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. B. Riley cut shares of Teekay LNG Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Teekay LNG Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $18.00 to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 5th.

Get Teekay LNG Partners alerts:

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. McIlrath & Eck LLC purchased a new position in Teekay LNG Partners in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Smithfield Trust Co purchased a new position in Teekay LNG Partners in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Teekay LNG Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at about $56,000. Wexford Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Teekay LNG Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at about $151,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Teekay LNG Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at about $161,000. 20.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TGP opened at $16.93 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. Teekay LNG Partners has a 1-year low of $10.97 and a 1-year high of $17.24. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $16.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.67. The company has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.91 and a beta of 1.17.

Teekay LNG Partners (NYSE:TGP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The shipping company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.02). Teekay LNG Partners had a return on equity of 14.90% and a net margin of 40.35%. The firm had revenue of $146.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $143.97 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.59 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Teekay LNG Partners will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a $0.563 dividend. This is a boost from Teekay LNG Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $2.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.30%. Teekay LNG Partners’s payout ratio is presently 46.94%.

Teekay LNG Partners Company Profile

Teekay LNG Partners LP provides marine transportation services for liquefied natural gas, liquefied petroleum gas and crude oil. It operates through the following segments: LNG, LPG and conventional tanker. The company was founded on November 3, 2004 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

Featured Article: 52-week highs

Receive News & Ratings for Teekay LNG Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teekay LNG Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.