Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) Shares Bought by Kestra Advisory Services LLC

Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) by 5.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,090 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Teleflex were worth $410,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Highlander Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Teleflex in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Group One Trading L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Teleflex in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Teleflex by 210.5% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 118 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Teleflex in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $68,000. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Teleflex in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $90,000. 94.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, VP Cameron P. Hicks sold 3,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total transaction of $1,260,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Andrew A. Krakauer purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $307.23 per share, for a total transaction of $307,230.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on TFX shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Teleflex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $396.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Teleflex from $450.00 to $355.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 13th. JMP Securities cut their target price on shares of Teleflex from $470.00 to $430.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Teleflex in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $415.00 target price for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Teleflex in a research note on Friday, September 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $485.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $428.00.

TFX stock opened at $321.50 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.14 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 1.88. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $338.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $372.60. Teleflex Incorporated has a 52-week low of $289.00 and a 52-week high of $449.38.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The medical technology company reported $3.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $700.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $698.25 million. Teleflex had a net margin of 15.71% and a return on equity of 17.78%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.77 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Teleflex Incorporated will post 13.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th were paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.42%. Teleflex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.86%.

About Teleflex

Teleflex, Inc provides medical technology products which enables healthcare providers to improve patient outcomes and enhance patient and provider safety. The firm designs, develops, manufactures and supplies single-use medical devices used by hospitals and healthcare providers for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications.

