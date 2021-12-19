Terril Brothers Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Coherent, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHR)

Terril Brothers Inc. cut its position in Coherent, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHR) by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 58,567 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 1,784 shares during the quarter. Coherent accounts for 3.6% of Terril Brothers Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Terril Brothers Inc.’s holdings in Coherent were worth $14,647,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Coherent by 160.0% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 130 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new position in Coherent during the 2nd quarter valued at $79,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new position in Coherent during the 2nd quarter valued at $88,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Coherent during the 1st quarter valued at $118,000. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Coherent during the 2nd quarter valued at $138,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.63% of the company’s stock.

COHR stock opened at $262.52 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Coherent, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $139.17 and a fifty-two week high of $270.99. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $257.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $255.74. The stock has a market cap of $6.48 billion, a PE ratio of -59.53 and a beta of 1.47.

Coherent (NASDAQ:COHR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.02 by ($0.25). Coherent had a positive return on equity of 13.24% and a negative net margin of 7.18%. The firm had revenue of $391.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $413.20 million. Equities analysts forecast that Coherent, Inc. will post 6.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Coherent in a report on Monday, October 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $270.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Coherent from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Susquehanna cut shares of Coherent from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $160.00 to $273.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares cut shares of Coherent to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $160.00 to $273.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $245.17.

Coherent, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and service of lasers and related accessories. It operates through the following business segments: OEM Laser Sources (OLS), and Industrial Lasers and Systems (ILS). The OLS segment focuses on laser sources and complex optical sub-systems, typically used in microelectronics manufacturing, medical diagnostics, and therapeutic medical applications.

