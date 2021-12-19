Terril Brothers Inc. Trims Stock Position in ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund Inc (NYSE:CEM)

Terril Brothers Inc. lowered its stake in shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund Inc (NYSE:CEM) by 1.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 106,759 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 2,010 shares during the period. ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund comprises about 0.7% of Terril Brothers Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Terril Brothers Inc.’s holdings in ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund were worth $2,899,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 680,746 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $19,905,000 after buying an additional 76,619 shares during the last quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at about $249,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund by 18.5% during the 2nd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 20,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $585,000 after buying an additional 3,123 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 74,942 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,192,000 after buying an additional 3,883 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sit Investment Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 197,990 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $5,789,000 after buying an additional 17,600 shares during the last quarter.

NYSE:CEM opened at $25.76 on Friday. ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund Inc has a 52 week low of $16.47 and a 52 week high of $32.57. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $28.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.99.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 22nd were given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 19th.

ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund Profile

Clearbridge MLP & Midstream Fund, Inc operates as a mutual fund, closed-end investment trust, which engages in the provision of high level of total return on cash distributions. It invests in master limited partnerships in the energy sector. The company was founded on March 31, 2010 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

