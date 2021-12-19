Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI) Shares Sold by WINTON GROUP Ltd

WINTON GROUP Ltd cut its stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI) by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,968 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,629 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Texas Capital Bancshares were worth $1,379,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Texas Capital Bancshares in the second quarter worth $34,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in Texas Capital Bancshares by 128.2% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 785 shares of the bank’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 441 shares in the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. raised its position in Texas Capital Bancshares by 23.7% in the third quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 1,064 shares of the bank’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Texas Capital Bancshares in the second quarter worth $75,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 34.1% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,427 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. 94.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on TCBI shares. Wedbush cut Texas Capital Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Texas Capital Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Raymond James decreased their price target on Texas Capital Bancshares from $78.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered Texas Capital Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Hovde Group downgraded Texas Capital Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Texas Capital Bancshares has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.28.

In other news, CFO Julie L. Anderson acquired 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $60.41 per share, for a total transaction of $241,640.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Robert W. Stallings purchased 16,446 shares of Texas Capital Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $61.62 per share, for a total transaction of $1,013,402.52. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders acquired a total of 31,697 shares of company stock worth $1,924,577 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ TCBI opened at $57.37 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a PE ratio of 12.64 and a beta of 1.82. Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. has a one year low of $54.27 and a one year high of $93.26. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The bank reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($0.33). The business had revenue of $215.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $224.90 million. Texas Capital Bancshares had a return on equity of 8.98% and a net margin of 23.46%. The firm’s revenue was down 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.08 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. will post 4.36 earnings per share for the current year.

About Texas Capital Bancshares

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Texas Capital Bank NA. It provides commercial banking services to its customers in Texas and concentrates on middle market commercial businesses and successful professionals and entrepreneurs. The firm loan portfolio comprises of commercial loans, real estate loans, construction loans and letters of credit; business deposit products include commercial checking accounts, lockbox accounts, cash concentration accounts, and other treasury management services, including an on-line system; trust and wealth management services include investment management, personal trust and estate services, custodial services, retirement accounts and related services.

