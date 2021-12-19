Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. to Post Q3 2022 Earnings of $0.91 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts (NASDAQ:TCBI)

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler increased their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for Texas Capital Bancshares in a report issued on Wednesday, December 15th. Piper Sandler analyst B. Milsaps now forecasts that the bank will earn $0.91 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.90. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Texas Capital Bancshares’ Q4 2022 earnings at $0.93 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.83 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.09 EPS and Q3 2023 earnings at $1.32 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Texas Capital Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Janney Montgomery Scott cut Texas Capital Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Raymond James reduced their price target on Texas Capital Bancshares from $78.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wedbush cut Texas Capital Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Hovde Group cut Texas Capital Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.28.

Shares of TCBI opened at $57.37 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a PE ratio of 12.64 and a beta of 1.82. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $60.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. Texas Capital Bancshares has a 1 year low of $54.27 and a 1 year high of $93.26.

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The bank reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($0.33). The firm had revenue of $215.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $224.90 million. Texas Capital Bancshares had a net margin of 23.46% and a return on equity of 8.98%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.08 earnings per share.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TCBI. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,322,306 shares of the bank’s stock worth $401,404,000 after buying an additional 104,580 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,881,889 shares of the bank’s stock worth $309,951,000 after buying an additional 72,580 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 25.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,429,450 shares of the bank’s stock worth $217,736,000 after buying an additional 690,845 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,453,466 shares of the bank’s stock worth $147,261,000 after buying an additional 56,045 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 1,023.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,691,438 shares of the bank’s stock worth $107,389,000 after buying an additional 1,540,920 shares during the last quarter. 94.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Texas Capital Bancshares news, Director Larry L. Helm purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $60.52 per share, with a total value of $302,600.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert W. Stallings purchased 16,446 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $61.62 per share, with a total value of $1,013,402.52. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders bought 31,697 shares of company stock valued at $1,924,577. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Texas Capital Bancshares

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Texas Capital Bank NA. It provides commercial banking services to its customers in Texas and concentrates on middle market commercial businesses and successful professionals and entrepreneurs. The firm loan portfolio comprises of commercial loans, real estate loans, construction loans and letters of credit; business deposit products include commercial checking accounts, lockbox accounts, cash concentration accounts, and other treasury management services, including an on-line system; trust and wealth management services include investment management, personal trust and estate services, custodial services, retirement accounts and related services.

