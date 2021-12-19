Texas Permanent School Fund Cuts Stock Position in Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC)

Texas Permanent School Fund cut its holdings in Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC) by 0.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 100,888 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 874 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Lattice Semiconductor were worth $6,522,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of LSCC. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 13.4% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,418 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 0.6% during the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 56,203 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,157,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 6.6% during the second quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,859 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $329,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 119.3% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 704 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 3.2% during the second quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 12,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $719,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock opened at $72.11 on Friday. Lattice Semiconductor Co. has a 52 week low of $37.38 and a 52 week high of $85.45. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.00. The firm has a market cap of $9.87 billion, a PE ratio of 124.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.72 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 2.76, a current ratio of 3.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.11. Lattice Semiconductor had a return on equity of 22.26% and a net margin of 17.34%. The business had revenue of $131.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $128.37 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.11 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Lattice Semiconductor Co. will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Lattice Semiconductor announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Monday, November 8th that authorizes the company to repurchase $100.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to buy up to 0.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

LSCC has been the subject of several research reports. Benchmark boosted their price target on Lattice Semiconductor from $81.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on Lattice Semiconductor from $57.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lattice Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their target price on Lattice Semiconductor from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.13.

In related news, VP Stephen Douglass sold 1,027 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.80, for a total transaction of $85,035.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robin Ann Abrams sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.23, for a total value of $682,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 222,822 shares of company stock worth $16,791,605. 1.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Lattice Semiconductor Corp. designs, develops and markets programmable logic products and related software. The company includes semiconductor devices, evaluation boards, development hardware, and related intellectual property licensing, services, and sales. It provides smart connectivity solutions powered by its low power FPGA, video ASSP, millimeter wave, and IP products to the consumer, communications, industrial, computing, and automotive markets.

