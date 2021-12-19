Texas Permanent School Fund Has $6.19 Million Holdings in MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI)

Texas Permanent School Fund cut its stake in shares of MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI) by 0.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 41,020 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 233 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in MKS Instruments were worth $6,190,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in MKS Instruments in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in MKS Instruments in the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in MKS Instruments in the third quarter valued at about $56,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in MKS Instruments in the second quarter valued at about $139,000. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in MKS Instruments in the second quarter valued at about $221,000. 93.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other MKS Instruments news, Director Gerard G. Colella sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.16, for a total value of $465,480.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Elizabeth Mora sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.91, for a total value of $46,773.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.46% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MKSI opened at $157.03 on Friday. MKS Instruments, Inc. has a 52-week low of $138.70 and a 52-week high of $199.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.71 billion, a PE ratio of 16.90 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 3.30 and a current ratio of 4.56. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $155.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $157.61.

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.02. MKS Instruments had a return on equity of 23.41% and a net margin of 18.16%. The business had revenue of $741.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $725.44 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.93 earnings per share. MKS Instruments’s revenue was up 25.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that MKS Instruments, Inc. will post 11.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 29th were paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 26th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. MKS Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is 9.47%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on MKSI shares. Citigroup upgraded MKS Instruments from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, December 13th. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price target on MKS Instruments from $285.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $216.00.

MKS Instruments Profile

MKS Instruments, Inc provides instruments, systems, subsystems and process control solutions to measure, control, power, monitor, and analyze parameters of manufacturing processes to improve process performance and productivity for its customers. It operates through the following segments: Vacuum & Analysis, Light & Motion and Equipment & Solutions.

