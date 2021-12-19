Texas Permanent School Fund Lowers Stock Holdings in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT)

Texas Permanent School Fund lessened its stake in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT) by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 43,053 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,220 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Hilton Worldwide were worth $5,688,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Hilton Worldwide during the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in Hilton Worldwide during the third quarter worth approximately $40,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in Hilton Worldwide by 476.4% during the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 317 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the period. Psagot Investment House Ltd. acquired a new position in Hilton Worldwide during the second quarter worth approximately $65,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in Hilton Worldwide by 33.8% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 546 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on HLT. Truist Securities boosted their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $127.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $121.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Truist boosted their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $127.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Hilton Worldwide from $148.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on Hilton Worldwide from $137.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hilton Worldwide currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $138.73.

Hilton Worldwide stock opened at $140.94 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,084.15 and a beta of 1.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $143.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $132.60. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $98.57 and a 52 week high of $154.40.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by ($0.02). Hilton Worldwide had a net margin of 0.81% and a negative return on equity of 25.13%. The business had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.06 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 87.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 2.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Kevin J. Jacobs sold 195,722 shares of Hilton Worldwide stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.12, for a total value of $28,403,176.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Matthew W. Schuyler sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.33, for a total value of $417,990.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 214,722 shares of company stock worth $31,207,817. 2.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hilton Worldwide Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of hospitality businesses. It operates through the following segments: Ownership and Management & Franchise. The Ownership segment includes owned, leased, and joint venture hotels. The Management & Franchise segment manages hotels and timeshare properties, and license its brands to franchisees.

