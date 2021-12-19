The AES Co. (NYSE:AES) Shares Sold by Westpac Banking Corp

Westpac Banking Corp cut its position in shares of The AES Co. (NYSE:AES) by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 135,435 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 6,914 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in AES were worth $3,092,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brighton Jones LLC increased its position in shares of AES by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 9,995 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares during the period. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC increased its position in shares of AES by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC now owns 11,186 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of AES by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 21,026 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $480,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in shares of AES by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 15,520 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $405,000 after purchasing an additional 552 shares during the period. Finally, CWM Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of AES by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 17,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $456,000 after acquiring an additional 601 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AES stock opened at $24.09 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $16.06 billion, a PE ratio of 31.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.92. The AES Co. has a 12 month low of $22.02 and a 12 month high of $29.07.

AES (NYSE:AES) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $3.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. AES had a return on equity of 29.19% and a net margin of 3.99%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.42 earnings per share. Analysts expect that The AES Co. will post 1.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.158 per share. This is a positive change from AES’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.63 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 31st. AES’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 77.92%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet raised AES from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised AES from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on AES in a research report on Monday, November 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on AES from $30.00 to $31.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.08.

AES Profile

AES Corp. engages in the provision of power generation and utility services through its renewable and thermal generation facilities and distribution businesses. It operates through the following segments: U.S. and Utilities Strategic Business Unit (SBU), South America SBU, MCAC SBU, Eurasia SBU and Corporate and Other.

