The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) Shares Purchased by Good Life Advisors LLC

Good Life Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) by 17.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,410 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 502 shares during the quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC’s holdings in Allstate were worth $434,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ARGA Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Allstate during the third quarter worth about $1,086,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its position in Allstate by 7.6% during the third quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 158,549 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $20,185,000 after buying an additional 11,188 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp increased its position in Allstate by 0.5% during the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 164,548 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $20,948,000 after buying an additional 757 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Allstate by 3.0% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,374 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $430,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its position in Allstate by 9.4% during the third quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 4,148 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $528,000 after buying an additional 357 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Allstate alerts:

Shares of ALL stock opened at $114.14 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $117.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $126.75. The Allstate Co. has a 1-year low of $102.55 and a 1-year high of $140.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.72 billion, a PE ratio of 10.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.47.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The insurance provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.62 by ($0.89). Allstate had a return on equity of 19.68% and a net margin of 6.87%. The business had revenue of $12.38 billion for the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.94 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that The Allstate Co. will post 13.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.81 per share. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 29th. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.94%.

Several research firms have commented on ALL. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Allstate from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $123.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Allstate from $154.00 to $148.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Allstate in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “sell” rating and a $106.00 price target on the stock. Barclays lowered Allstate from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $147.00 to $123.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Allstate from $144.00 to $137.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $132.07.

Allstate Company Profile

The Allstate Corp. engages in the property and casualty insurance business and the sale of life, accident, and health insurance products through its subsidiaries. It operates through following business segments: Allstate Protection, Protection Services, Allstate Life, Allstate Benefits, Allstate Annuities, Discontinued Lines and Coverages, and Corporate and Other.

See Also: FinTech

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL).

Receive News & Ratings for Allstate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allstate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.