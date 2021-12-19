The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $51.75.

AZEK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of AZEK from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $54.00 to $56.00 in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AZEK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th.

Shares of NYSE AZEK traded down $0.30 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $42.85. 1,522,629 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,161,822. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $39.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.75. AZEK has a twelve month low of $33.68 and a twelve month high of $51.32. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market capitalization of $6.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.42 and a beta of 1.38.

AZEK (NYSE:AZEK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $346.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $329.50 million. AZEK had a net margin of 7.91% and a return on equity of 10.08%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.29 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that AZEK will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Jonathan Skelly sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.64, for a total transaction of $475,680.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Joe Ochoa sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.31, for a total transaction of $649,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 67,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,782,530. 4.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in AZEK in the second quarter worth about $77,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in AZEK in the second quarter worth about $119,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in AZEK by 27.4% in the second quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 3,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 805 shares during the period. Laurion Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in AZEK by 23.2% in the third quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 5,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 1,097 shares during the period. Finally, Utah Retirement Systems lifted its holdings in AZEK by 5.4% in the third quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 5,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.39% of the company’s stock.

AZEK Company Profile

The AZEK Company Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, and selling building products for residential and commercial markets in the United States. The company operates through Residential and Commercial segments. Its products include decks, rails, trims, accessories, and specialty exteriors; and partitions, lockers, and polymer solutions.

