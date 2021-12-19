The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) Research Coverage Started at Bank of America

Bank of America started coverage on shares of The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $79.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of The Carlyle Group from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of The Carlyle Group from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. TheStreet upgraded shares of The Carlyle Group from a c+ rating to a b+ rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of The Carlyle Group from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $59.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of The Carlyle Group from $69.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, The Carlyle Group has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $51.50.

The Carlyle Group stock opened at $52.00 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The company has a market capitalization of $18.54 billion, a PE ratio of 6.62 and a beta of 1.43. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.09. The Carlyle Group has a twelve month low of $30.11 and a twelve month high of $60.62.

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.50. The business had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. The Carlyle Group had a net margin of 38.39% and a return on equity of 36.86%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Carlyle Group will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 9th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 8th. The Carlyle Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.72%.

In other news, major shareholder Carlyle Group Inc. sold 236,565 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.63, for a total value of $16,472,020.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Thomas S. Robertson sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.68, for a total transaction of $1,700,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 3,766,565 shares of company stock worth $221,247,421. Corporate insiders own 36.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sierra Capital LLC boosted its holdings in The Carlyle Group by 0.3% in the third quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 72,164 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,412,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in The Carlyle Group by 2.6% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 11,274 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $525,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its position in The Carlyle Group by 1.6% in the second quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 19,060 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $886,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Fiduciary Group LLC raised its position in The Carlyle Group by 3.9% in the third quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC now owns 8,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $450,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC raised its position in The Carlyle Group by 4.8% in the third quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC now owns 6,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $307,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.74% of the company’s stock.

The Carlyle Group, Inc engages in a multi-product global alternative asset management. It operates though the following segments: Corporate Private Equity, Real Assets, Global Credit, and Investment Solutions. The Corporate Private Equity segment focuses on buyout, and growth capital funds, which pursue a variety of corporate investments of different sizes and growth potentials.

