The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) Shares Sold by Maryland State Retirement & Pension System

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lessened its stake in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) by 3.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 114,727 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,184 shares during the quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $8,641,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. American National Bank acquired a new stake in Charles Schwab during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Charles Schwab during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Charles Schwab during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Charles Schwab during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Charles Schwab by 71.0% during the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 484 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Charles Schwab alerts:

In other news, EVP Jonathan M. Craig sold 902 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.96, for a total transaction of $70,319.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 14,000 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.02, for a total value of $980,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,190,330 shares of company stock worth $96,454,888 over the last three months. 7.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SCHW. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Charles Schwab from $89.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Wolfe Research decreased their price objective on Charles Schwab from $94.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Charles Schwab from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Charles Schwab from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Atlantic Securities began coverage on Charles Schwab in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $88.00.

Shares of Charles Schwab stock opened at $82.95 on Friday. The Charles Schwab Co. has a twelve month low of $50.76 and a twelve month high of $85.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $150.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.54 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $80.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $75.22.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.03. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 13.49% and a net margin of 30.08%. The company had revenue of $4.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.51 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.51 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 86.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.22 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th were given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.38%.

About Charles Schwab

The Charles Schwab Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. It operates through the Investor Services and Advisor Services segments. The Investor Services segment includes retail brokerage and banking services to individual investors, and retirement plan services, as well as other corporate brokerage services, to businesses and their employees.

Further Reading: What is dividend yield?

Receive News & Ratings for Charles Schwab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles Schwab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.