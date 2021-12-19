The City Pub Group (LON:CPC) Shares Down 0.5%

The City Pub Group plc (LON:CPC)’s stock price fell 0.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 91.22 ($1.21) and last traded at GBX 93.50 ($1.24). 134,198 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 35% from the average session volume of 205,530 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 94 ($1.24).

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CPC. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 160 ($2.11) price target on shares of The City Pub Group in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 160 ($2.11) target price on shares of The City Pub Group in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 180 ($2.38) target price on shares of The City Pub Group in a research note on Thursday, November 4th.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.96. The stock has a market capitalization of £97.12 million and a PE ratio of -22.80. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 108.65 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 117.13.

The City Pub Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and manages an estate of pubs. The company's pub estate comprises 45 free houses located primarily in London, Cathedral cities, and market towns. Its portfolio primarily consists of freehold and managed pubs that provide a range of drinks and food tailored for its pubs' customers.

