The Community Financial Co. (NASDAQ:TCFC) Short Interest Update

The Community Financial Co. (NASDAQ:TCFC) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,100 shares, a decrease of 32.6% from the November 15th total of 4,600 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 8,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Shares of TCFC stock opened at $37.94 on Friday. Community Financial has a 12 month low of $23.60 and a 12 month high of $40.96. The stock has a market cap of $217.21 million, a P/E ratio of 8.76 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.81.

Community Financial (NASDAQ:TCFC) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.03. Community Financial had a net margin of 32.12% and a return on equity of 12.53%. The business had revenue of $18.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.50 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Community Financial will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.175 per share. This is a boost from Community Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 7th. Community Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.86%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Community Financial by 108.8% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,453 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 1,278 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Community Financial in the second quarter worth $193,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in shares of Community Financial by 13.5% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 6,640 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 792 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Community Financial in the second quarter worth $253,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Community Financial in the second quarter worth $325,000. 38.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TCFC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Community Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Community Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday.

The Community Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Community Bank of the Chesapeake that provides commercial and retail banking services to individuals and businesses. It offers loans and investments. The firm through its subsidiary, provides demand, savings and time deposits and commercial and residential mortgage, construction and land development, home equity and second mortgages, and commercial equipment loans.

