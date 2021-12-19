The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) Short Interest Update

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,130,000 shares, an increase of 42.3% from the November 15th total of 2,200,000 shares. Approximately 1.4% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,220,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.6 days.

A number of analysts have recently commented on EL shares. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Estée Lauder Companies in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $360.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $347.00 to $342.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $350.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $384.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Estée Lauder Companies has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $350.38.

Get Estée Lauder Companies alerts:

Shares of Estée Lauder Companies stock traded down $16.72 during trading on Friday, reaching $345.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,556,837 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,229,120. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $338.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $326.96. The firm has a market cap of $124.53 billion, a PE ratio of 41.93, a P/E/G ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 1.01. Estée Lauder Companies has a 52 week low of $231.97 and a 52 week high of $369.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $4.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.24 billion. Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 17.83% and a return on equity of 43.78%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.44 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Estée Lauder Companies will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This is a boost from Estée Lauder Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 29th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.09%.

In other news, CEO Fabrizio Freda sold 10,432 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $317.04, for a total value of $3,307,361.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Vice Chairman Sara E. Moss sold 2,035 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.90, for a total transaction of $703,906.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,089,104 shares of company stock worth $714,564,572. Insiders own 13.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EL. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Estée Lauder Companies during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Estée Lauder Companies during the third quarter worth about $25,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Estée Lauder Companies during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Estée Lauder Companies by 405.0% during the third quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 101 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Estée Lauder Companies during the second quarter worth about $33,000. 62.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Estée Lauder Companies

The Estée Lauder Companies, Inc engages in the manufacture of skin care, makeup, fragrance and hair care products. It sells products under the following brand names: Estée Lauder, Clinique, Origins, MAC, Bobbi Brown, La Mer, Jo Malone London, Aveda and Too Faced. Its channels consist of department stores, multi-brand retailers, upscale perfumeries and pharmacies, and prestige salons and spas.

Recommended Story: Bond

Receive News & Ratings for Estée Lauder Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Estée Lauder Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.