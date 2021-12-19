The Goldman Sachs Group Begins Coverage on LiveVox (NASDAQ:LVOX)

The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of LiveVox (NASDAQ:LVOX) in a research note released on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $6.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on LiveVox in a research note on Wednesday. They set an overweight rating and a $8.00 price target for the company. Bank of America initiated coverage on LiveVox in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. They set a neutral rating and a $8.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on LiveVox in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They set a buy rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised LiveVox from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $9.20.

Shares of LiveVox stock opened at $5.09 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 6.31 and a quick ratio of 6.31. LiveVox has a 1 year low of $4.20 and a 1 year high of $11.43.

LiveVox (NASDAQ:LVOX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.06). On average, research analysts forecast that LiveVox will post -1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In other LiveVox news, major shareholder Gate Private Equity In Golden bought 253,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.95 per share, with a total value of $1,252,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 20.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LVOX. Golden Gate Private Equity Inc. acquired a new stake in LiveVox in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $556,420,000. Whetstone Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LiveVox during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $8,329,000. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LiveVox during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $8,137,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of LiveVox during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $7,701,000. Finally, Leonard Green & Partners L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of LiveVox during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,505,000. 81.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LiveVox Holding, Inc develops and provides cloud contact center software for businesses. Its products include Four Clouds, an outbound voice solution that enables to manage regulatory requirements with the option of three manual and one automated outbound dialing system; bundles, including two-way messaging, outbound campaigns and compliance, speech analytics, inbound contact center, and cloud interactive voice response (IVR) solutions; inbound voice solutions, which comprise automatic call distributor, IVR, and wallboards; and blended omnichannel solutions, such as voice, email, SMS, virtual agents, and webchat.

