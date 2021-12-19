The Graph 24 Hour Volume Reaches $139.83 Million (GRT)

The Graph (CURRENCY:GRT) traded 6.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on December 19th. One The Graph coin can currently be bought for $0.64 or 0.00001362 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, The Graph has traded 7.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. The Graph has a market cap of $3.02 billion and $139.83 million worth of The Graph was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get The Graph alerts:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.25 or 0.00004776 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002123 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001103 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002125 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.35 or 0.00041100 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.29 or 0.00006989 BTC.

The Graph Profile

The Graph is a coin. Its genesis date was December 15th, 2020. The Graph’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,715,735,200 coins. The Graph’s official Twitter account is @GoRecruit_EN and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Graph’s official website is thegraph.com . The Graph’s official message board is thegraph.com/blog . The Reddit community for The Graph is https://reddit.com/r/thegraph and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Graph is an indexing protocol for querying data for networks like Ethereum and IPFS, powering many applications in both DeFi and the broader Web3 ecosystem. Anyone can build and publish open APIs, called subgraphs, that applications can query using GraphQL to retrieve blockchain data. There is a hosted service in production that makes it easy for developers to get started building on The Graph and the decentralized network will be launching later this year. The Graph currently supports indexing data from Ethereum, IPFS and POA, with more networks coming soon. “

The Graph Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as The Graph directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade The Graph should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase The Graph using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for The Graph Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for The Graph and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.