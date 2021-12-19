The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Stake Lifted by Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV

Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV raised its stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 18.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,860 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,216 shares during the quarter. Home Depot comprises about 1.6% of Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $2,580,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in HD. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the second quarter valued at about $69,000. Boit C F David acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the second quarter valued at about $104,000. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Home Depot by 32.2% during the second quarter. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. now owns 337 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Edge Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Home Depot by 19.4% during the third quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 338 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:HD opened at $387.98 on Friday. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12 month low of $246.59 and a 12 month high of $420.61. The stock has a market cap of $405.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.93, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $383.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $345.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.37.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.51. Home Depot had a return on equity of 786.90% and a net margin of 10.79%. The firm had revenue of $36.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.87 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.18 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.49 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 2nd were issued a dividend of $1.65 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. Home Depot’s payout ratio is 44.12%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Home Depot from $323.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $376.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Home Depot from $365.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Home Depot from $418.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Home Depot from $360.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Home Depot has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $408.83.

In other Home Depot news, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 18,878 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $395.19, for a total value of $7,460,396.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Richard V. Mcphail sold 14,544 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $392.83, for a total transaction of $5,713,319.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

