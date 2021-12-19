The India Fund (NYSE:IFN) Shares Gap Down to $21.95

The India Fund, Inc. (NYSE:IFN) gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $21.95, but opened at $21.07. The India Fund shares last traded at $20.84, with a volume of 863 shares.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.48.

Get The India Fund alerts:

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 30th will be issued a $0.64 dividend. This is a positive change from The India Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 29th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. MV Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in The India Fund in the second quarter worth $33,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The India Fund during the second quarter worth $44,000. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of The India Fund during the second quarter worth $82,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The India Fund during the second quarter worth $124,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of The India Fund by 27.7% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,734 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 2,327 shares during the period. 19.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About The India Fund (NYSE:IFN)

The India Fund, Inc is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments (Asia) Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets of India. It seeks to invest in stocks of small-cap, mid-cap, and large-cap companies. The fund employs a quantitative and fundamental analysis with a bottom-up stock picking and asset allocation approach to create its portfolio.

Featured Article: Earnings Per Share (EPS)



Receive News & Ratings for The India Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The India Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.