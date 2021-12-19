The India Fund (NYSE:IFN) Shares Gap Down to $21.95

The India Fund, Inc. (NYSE:IFN) gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $21.95, but opened at $21.07. The India Fund shares last traded at $20.84, with a volume of 863 shares.
The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.48.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 30th will be issued a $0.64 dividend. This is a positive change from The India Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 29th.
About The India Fund (NYSE:IFN)
The India Fund, Inc is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments (Asia) Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets of India. It seeks to invest in stocks of small-cap, mid-cap, and large-cap companies. The fund employs a quantitative and fundamental analysis with a bottom-up stock picking and asset allocation approach to create its portfolio.
Featured Article: Earnings Per Share (EPS)
Receive News & Ratings for The India Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The India Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.